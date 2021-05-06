Left Menu

Ajit Singh, former union minister and RLD chief, dies of COVID-19

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president and former Union minister Ajit Singh passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19, confirmed his son Jayant Chaudhary. He was 82.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:20 IST
Chaudhary Ajit Singh. . Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President and former Union minister Ajit Singh passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19, confirmed his son Jayant Chaudhary. He was 82. Singh, a prominent leader in western Uttar Pradesh, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi after he tested positive for the coronavirus on April 20.

"Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as COVID positive on April 20. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning on May 6," Jayant, the RLD Vice President, said in a tweet. Jayant also shared a note on Twitter on behalf of the family members which read: "Throughout his life journey, Chaudhary Sahib was loved and respected by many. He, in turn, cherished this bond with all of you and gave his best consideration and efforts for your welfare.

"As our nation confronts the horrific pandemic, it is our humble request to all those who wish to pay their respects, to please stay at home as far as possible. "We must observe all safety protocols to keep ourselves and everyone around us healthy and safe. This would be the best way to honour Chaudhary Sahib as well as all those COVID warriors who are working night and day to protect us. We pray for solace for all those families that have been ravaged by this brutal disease," the note added.

Singh, a seven-time MP from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, was the son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. He founded the RLD in 1996. (ANI)

