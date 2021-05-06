Number of new homes consented at an all-time high

Left Menu

Figures from Statistics New Zealand released today show the number of new homes consented in the year ended March 2021 is at an all-time high of 41,028, due to an increase in consents for higher-density housing.

06-05-2021
“The figures show the Government’s commitment to responding to increased housing demand is delivering the warm, dry, safe and durable houses New Zealanders need,” said Poto Williams. Image Credit: Pixabay

The number of new homes consented is at an all-time high, showing a strong and increasing pipeline of demand for the residential building sector, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams.

"The figures show the Government's commitment to responding to increased housing demand is delivering the warm, dry, safe and durable houses New Zealanders need," said Poto Williams.

"In March 2021 alone, 4,128 new homes were consented - the highest number since the 1940s. A decade ago, in the year ended March 2011, the annual number of new homes consented to was 14,611. Ten years on, in the year ended March 2021, the annual number of new homes consented to is 41,028. This represents a 181% increase from the same point 10 years ago.

"The Construction Sector Accord, a joint commitment between government and industry to lift the performance of the construction sector, was able to act as a platform to provide coordinated leadership and collaboration during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Accord was able to act with urgency to help protect and support workers and to maintain a viable sector throughout COVID-19.

"We're also ensuring that we have the capability and capacity to meet this increasing demand. Through Construction Skills Action Plan initiatives, more than 9,300 people have taken up education or employment opportunities in the construction sector since 2018

"The recent announcement of the Housing Acceleration Fund will help address some of the underlying barriers to housing supply, further increasing the pace and scale of nation-wide housing delivery.

"Our goal is a healthy, sustainable construction sector that meets the growing demand and needs of New Zealanders," said Poto Williams.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

