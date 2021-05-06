Left Menu

60 whānau to be supported through three years of parenthood

The new model is being piloted by Well Child Tamariki Ora service provider South Seas Healthcare Trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:03 IST
60 whānau to be supported through three years of parenthood
This initiative is the second of three pilots being funded as part of the $10 million Mental Wellbeing Package within Budget 2019 to provide enhanced support for young parents and their whānau. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Up to 60 whānau in Counties Manukau will be supported through the first three years of their parenthood by a new whānau-centred model of care, said Associate Health Minister, Hon Aupito William Sio.

"Providing this support to young parents is something we have to get right. It's a priority both for me and the Government. We strongly believe that taking a whānau-centred approach will achieve the best for our tamariki.

"The new approach draws inspiration from the concept shared across the Pacific of the entire village responding to the needs of mothers and their children. Most importantly, it provides continuity of care based on whakawhanaungatanga, which means building and fostering meaningful relationships."

The new model is being piloted by Well Child Tamariki Ora service provider South Seas Healthcare Trust.

The young parents, within the pilot and their whānau, will be supported by a South Seas key worker, who will be a Well Child Tamariki Ora nurse, kaiāwhina or social worker. The worker will liaise with a multidisciplinary team to ensure the parents and their whānau receive the support they need.

"I am delighted that this model will support the young parents and whānau within the pilot with health care; mental health support; assistance to access social services, housing or education; and helping whānau members learn more about parenting and child development."

This initiative is the second of three pilots being funded as part of the $10 million Mental Wellbeing Package within Budget 2019 to provide enhanced support for young parents and their whānau.

"The Enhanced Support Pilots follow on from a trial carried out in Hawke's Bay in 2011, which resulted in improved health outcomes for young mothers and their families. The pilots have the potential to be a major step forward in terms of addressing health and social inequalities for children and whānau of young parents.

"The Counties Manukau DHB area was chosen for the South Seas pilot because it has a high proportion of young parents, Māori and Pacific whānau, and whānau who live with high socioeconomic needs. These are exactly the people in our community who need this extra help, " said Aupito Sio.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo governor says extended state of emergency needed to contain COVID-19 surge

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday an extended state of emergency was needed to contain COVID-19 infections that are straining the capitals medical system.Tokyo will discuss the appropriate extension with neighboring prefectures a...

Reliance Industries' deleveraging set to continue: S&P

SP Global Ratings has said Reliance Industries Ltds RILs deleveraging of its balance sheet is likely to continue with the companys prudent investment policies, stable operations and potential for further asset monetisation supporting the tr...

Bajaj Healthcare launches 'Ivejaj' tablets for COVID treatment

Drug firm Bajaj Healthcare on Tuesday announced the launch of its anti-parasitic drug Ivejaj, which can be used for treatment of COVID infections.The company has received approval from Indias drug regulator DCGI to manufacture and market th...

Cognizant Q1 net up 37.6 pc to USD 505 mn; expects to log 7-9 pc revenue growth in FY2021

IT company Cognizant has reported a 37.6 per cent rise in its March quarter net income at USD 505 million, and said it expects its revenue to grow 7-9 per cent during the year.The company, which follows January-December financial year, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021