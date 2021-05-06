Left Menu

Blinken says on Chinese investment in West: we have to be 'very careful'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:46 IST
Blinken says on Chinese investment in West: we have to be 'very careful'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the West had to be very careful about the exact nature of Chinese investment in Western economies.

"I think we have to be very careful about exactly what nature is of that investment," Blinken told the BBC in an interview when asked about Chinese investment in the West.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S Korea raids activist's office over anti-North leaflets

South Korean police on Thursday raided the office of an activist who said he had floated hundreds of thousands of propaganda leaflets toward North Korea by balloon in defiance of a new, contentious law that bans such activities. The issue o...

Thailand says foreigners to get COVID-19 vaccines amid access concern

Thailand confirmed on Thursday that it plans to include 3 million foreigners living in the country in its mass vaccination programme to protect the entire population, amid concerns over the scope of vaccine access.Anybody living in Thailand...

Will put view on poll debacle later, now it is time to work together to save lives, says Sibal

By Siddharth Sharma Days after Assembly poll results in the four states and a Union Territory, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal said the partys performances must be looked into as it could not secure a single sea...

DMX says he thanks 'God for every moment' in last interview before death

TV One will be sharing a glimpse of DMXs last recorded interview for the networks upcoming special about the late American rapper and songwriter. According to People magazine, last month TV One announced an exclusive special episode of Unce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021