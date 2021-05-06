Blinken says on Chinese investment in West: we have to be 'very careful'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:46 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the West had to be very careful about the exact nature of Chinese investment in Western economies.
"I think we have to be very careful about exactly what nature is of that investment," Blinken told the BBC in an interview when asked about Chinese investment in the West.
