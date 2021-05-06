Left Menu

J-K: Three terrorists killed, one surrenders in Shopian encounter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three Al-Badr terrorists were killed while one surrendered before security forces during an encounter in the Kanigam area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Kanigam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 44RR and 178Bn CRPF in the area, the Jammu and Kashmir police said in a press statement.

"During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given an opportunity to surrender. Family members of the trapped terrorists were also called to the encounter site to motivate and persuade them to surrender," the police said. One of the trapped terrorists Tausif Ahmad surrendered and laid down his arms before the joint security forces.

The surrendered terrorist later also appealed to his trapped companions to surrender, however, they turned down the surrender offer and fired indiscriminately on a joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

"They have been identified as Danish Mir, Mohd Umer Bhat both residents of Khajapora Shopian and Zaid Bashir Reshi resident of Raben Shopian. As per police records, they were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr," it said. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar - IPS congratulated the joint team of police and security forces for "showing utmost patience and exhibiting professionalism, which resulted in saving the life of a misguided youth".

The police also recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the site of the encounter and all the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes. The last rites of the killed terrorists will be performed after conducting medico-legal formalities and their nearest family members shall be allowed to participate in the last rites, said the police.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

