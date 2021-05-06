Left Menu

West must be 'very careful' about Chinese investment, Blinken says

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:00 IST
West must be 'very careful' about Chinese investment, Blinken says
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the West had to be very careful about the exact nature of Chinese investment in Western economies and think very carefully about investments in strategic assets.

China's spectacular economic and military rise over the past 40 years is among the most significant geopolitical events of recent history, alongside the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union that ended the Cold War. The West has struggled to come up with an agreed policy on China and has flipflopped over the years from seeing China as a lucrative source of investment - for example in U.S. government bonds - to seeing China as a threat to global stability and avoiding its 5G technology.

Asked by the BBC if the West should pull back from Chinese investment, Blinken said the United States was not trying to hold China back or contain it but that the West wanted to uphold the rules-based international order formed after World War Two. "I think we have to be very careful about exactly what the nature is of that investment," Blinken told the BBC in an interview when asked about huge amounts of Chinese investment in the West.

"If it is investing in strategic industries, strategic assets that's something that countries need to look at very carefully." He added though: "Another thing is to say: 'We're not doing any business'. That's not what we're saying."

While China's re-emergence has concerned the West, China was for centuries one of the most influential economies on earth. Chinese per capita income was higher than that of Europe from the 10th century to early 15th century and it was the world's biggest economy for several centuries thereafter, according to the OECD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Rajasthan leg-spinner Vivek Yadav succumbs to COVID-19

Vivek Yadav, a former Rajasthan leg-spinner and a member of their Ranji Trophy-winning squad, died of coronavirus-related complications.He was 36-years-old and is survived by his wife and a daughter.Yadav breathed his last at a city hospita...

Indonesia begins its Eid al-Fitr travel ban as some try to skirt rules

Indonesia began imposing a previously announced ban on domestic travel on Thursday as it sought to contain the spread of the coronavirus during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, when millions normally travel to mark the end of the Islamic fasti...

QUOTES-U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, reversing stance

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical ...

MOS External Affairs V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in WB

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharans car was vandalised at Panchkuri village in West Midnapore district on Thursday while he was visiting the area in connection with alleged post-poll violence on saffron party worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021