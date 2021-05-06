Left Menu

World food price index climbs in April, highest since mid-2014 -FAO

World food prices increased for an 11th consecutive month in April, hitting their highest level since May 2014, with sugar leading a rise in all the main indices, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

World food prices increased for an 11th consecutive month in April, hitting their highest level since May 2014, with sugar leading a rise in all the main indices, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat, and sugar, averaged 120.9 points last month versus a revised 118.9 in March.

The March figure was previously given as 118.5. The Rome-based FAO also said in a statement that new forecasts pointed to growth in both world wheat and maize output in the coming season.

