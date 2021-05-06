Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu condoles demise of RLD chief Ajit Singh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed shock and grief over the death of Rashtriya Lok Dal President Ajit Singh.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:22 IST
Chandrababu Naidu condoles demise of RLD chief Ajit Singh
N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed shock and grief over the death of Rashtriya Lok Dal President Ajit Singh. Taking to Twitter, Naidu wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of my friend and Rashtriya Lok Dal supremo, Sri Chaudhary Ajit Singh Ji. A true farmer leader, he fought battles for farmers' welfare from the streets to the Parliament. Our heartfelt condolences to Jayant Chaudhary and Chaudhary family."

Naidu recalled how the RLD chief rendered memorable services to the people in his capacities as a Member of Parliament and as a former Union Minister. In his capacity as Union Agriculture Minister, Ajit Singh brought in a lot of reforms that greatly benefitted the farmers across the country and gave a new lease of life to the agriculture sector. Ajit Singh also rendered unforgettable services in his capacity as the Union Minister for Industries and Food.

Naidu said that the RLD chief's efforts for bringing social and financial equality would be remembered by the people forever. In a statement, the TDP chief conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Ajit Singh passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19, confirmed his son Jayant Chaudhary. He was 82. Singh, a prominent leader in western Uttar Pradesh, who was seven time MP from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi after he tested positive for the coronavirus on April 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia deploys 400 battle-hardened troops to troubled Papua

Indonesia has deployed 400 more soldiers in the easternmost region of Papua, an army spokesman said on Thursday, as an exiled separatist leader warned that the military looked set to launch its biggest security operation in the area in deca...

Union Minister V Muraleedharan's car attacked in West Bengal's West Midnapore

Union Minister V Muraleedharans car was attacked in West Bengals Panchkhudi on Thursday. The Minister took to Twitter to allege that the attack was perpetrated by Trinamool Congress TMC goons.TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira slips ahead of central bank meet; Rouble firms

Turkeys lira eased on Thursday ahead of its central banks interest rate decision in the face of rising inflation, while investors await a key U.S. jobs report for clues on the pace of a global economic recovery and further monetary stimulus...

IPL's Aussie participants sans Mike Hussey leave for Maldives

The IPLs Australian participants, except for a COVID-19 positive Mike Hussey, left for Maldives on Thursday to serve out the waiting period before they can board a flight to Australia after the T20 leagues indefinite suspension.Cricket Aust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021