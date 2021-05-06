Left Menu

Odisha Police escorts 345 tankers carrying 6354.742 MT medical oxygen to states

A total of 345 tankers carrying 6354.742 megatonne medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:13 IST
Odisha Police escorts 345 tankers carrying 6354.742 MT medical oxygen to states
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 345 tankers carrying 6354.742 megatonne medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police. According to a press release, Odisha police will escort more containers carrying oxygen today.

As many as 35 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 585.98 megatonnes, 84 from Dhenkanal with 1322.78 megatonnes, 88 from Jajpur with 1815.99 megatonnes, and 138 from Rourkela with 2629.992 megatonnes. Further, 105 tankers with 2147 megatonne of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 97 tankers with 1657.109 megatonnes of oxygen were sent to Telangana.

Tamil Nadu received seven tankers filled with 136.42 megatonnes of medical oxygen. Similarly, Haryana received 41 tankers filled with 783.822 megatonnes of oxygen. As many as 14 tankers with 234.36 megatonnes of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 243.461 MT of oxygen-filled in 16 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh.

As many as 27 tankers have carried around 488.68 megatonnes of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 35 tankers with 601.52 megatonnes of oxygen were sent to Madhya Pradesh and two tankers with 33 megatonnes of oxygen were sent to Delhi and one tanker with 29.32 megatonnes sent to Punjab in last 14 days. Based on the directive of the Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.

A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round-the-clock monitoring. District SSP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions. Odisha Police is committed to ensuring that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu, and other needy states.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday sanctioned an additional fund of Rs 2 crores for Puri, Rs 1 crore for Subarnapur, and Rs 4.62 crores for Sambalpur for COVID management from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex, Nifty rise for 2nd day; auto, IT stocks take charge

Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty notched up gains for the second straight session on Thursday following hectic buying mainly in auto, financial, and IT counters.The BSE benchmark Sensex closed higher by 272.21 points or 0.56 percent at 48,949...

Gunmen shoot dead former news anchor in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Gunmen shot dead a finance ministry employee and former news anchor in Afghanistans southern city of Kandahar, provincial officials said on Thursday, the latest in a spate of attacks in recent weeks. Journalists, civil society activists, go...

Philippines logs 6,637 new COVID-19 cases, total surges to 1,080,172

Manila Philippines, May 6 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH reported on Thursday 6,637 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,080,172. The death toll climbed to 17,99...

QUOTES-U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday supported waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical companies.Follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021