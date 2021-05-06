Left Menu

NDDB inks MoU with EESL to offer energy efficient solutions to dairy industry

As per the agreement, EESL will conceptualise, propose and design technically sound alternate energy generation solutions for plants in the dairy cooperative sector across the country. Whereas National Dairy Development Board NDDB will extend its expertise in dairy businessdairy plant managementother related activities to facilitate support conceptualising, development and implementation of the alternate energy generation models.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:15 IST
NDDB inks MoU with EESL to offer energy efficient solutions to dairy industry

National Dairy Development Board on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) to promote efficient renewable technologies in the dairy industry. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on May 5 at Ananda, Gujarat by NDDB Executive Director Meenesh Shah and EESL Director (Projects) Venkatesh Dwivedi in the presence of senior officials, it said in a statement. As per the agreement, EESL will conceptualise, propose and design technically sound alternate energy generation solutions for plants in the dairy cooperative sector across the country. It will also arrange necessary technical and funding support for the design, development and operation of the non-conventional energy generation models. Whereas National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) will extend its expertise in dairy business/dairy plant management/other related activities to facilitate /support conceptualising, development and implementation of the alternate energy generation models. The Dairy Board will also assist in the development, monitoring and evaluation of programmes leading to assessment of outcome/impact of projects.

Speaking on the occasion, NDDB Chairperson Varsha Joshi said NDDB and EESL will work together to design and develop innovative business models (energy-efficient solutions) for dairy cooperative institutions, which are transparent, scalable and flexible enough to seamlessly embrace different and emerging technologies in a manner that incentivises all the stakeholders. She stressed the need of propagating such technically sound and financially viable models meeting the need for electricity, steam and hot water in the dairy cooperative network. EESL Executive Vice Chairman Saurabh Kumar suggested that the strong dairy cooperative network can economise operational costs by adopting energy-efficient solutions, the statement said.

