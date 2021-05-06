Two arrested with 7kg of natural Uranium worth Rs 21 crore in Maharashtra
Two people with seven kg of natural uranium worth Rs 21 crore have been arrested by the Nagpada unit of Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Mumbai.ANI | Nagpada (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:45 IST
Two people with seven kg of natural uranium worth Rs 21 crore have been arrested by the Nagpada unit of Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Mumbai. According to the agency, information about the accused Jigar Pandya, a resident of Thane was received that he was going to sell pieces of Uranium.
Subsequently, Police Inspector Bhalekar along with his team laid out a trap to catch the accused. During the investigation, Jigar revealed the name of his associate Abu Tahir, a resident of Mankhurd, from whom he procured pieces of Uranium, post which Abu was arrested too.
The ATS seized about 7 kg 100 grams of Uranium from the possession of the two accused which is said to be worth Rs 21.30 crores. The recovered amount of Uranium was sent to Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) in Trombay, Mumbai for analysis which confirmed that the substance was natural Uranium -- highly radioactive and dangerous to human life.
A case has been registered under Atomic Energy Act, 1962. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abu Tahir
- Mankhurd
- Mumbai
- Nagpada
- Maharashtra
- Anti-Terrorist Squad
- BARC
- Jigar Pandya
- Thane
ALSO READ
Maharashtra may announce complete lockdown today
Film and TV producers scramble for solutions as Covid cases rise in Maharashtra
15 per cent of currently active COVID-19 cases may need oxygen in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope
Three arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir in Maharashtra's Thane
Maharashtra: 22 COVID-19 patients die after oxygen tank leak