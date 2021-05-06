Left Menu

Chinese naval ships join retrieval efforts for Indonesian submarine

Three Chinese vessels, one with a manned submersible capable of descending to 10,000 metres (32,800 ft), have arrived in Indonesian waters to help retrieve a submarine that sank and broke apart last month, killing 53 on board, an official said. Indonesian navy officials and experts have acknowledged how difficult the salvage operation will be to recover the Nanggala-402 submarine lying on the sea bed off Bali.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:18 IST
Chinese naval ships join retrieval efforts for Indonesian submarine
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Three Chinese vessels, one with a manned submersible capable of descending to 10,000 meters (32,800 ft), have arrived in Indonesian waters to help retrieve a submarine that sank and broke apart last month, killing 53 onboard, an official said.

Indonesian navy officials and experts have acknowledged how difficult the salvage operation will be to recover the Nanggala-402 submarine lying on the sea bed off Bali. "What's most important is lifting the biggest parts of the ship from the seabed," military spokesman Djawara H.T. Whimbo said on Thursday, adding that China would be involved in the evacuation and the lifting of the Nanggala.

Curie Maharani, a defense analyst at Bina Nusantara University in Jakarta, said receiving assistance from China over the submarine could be sensitive. "On the one hand, help from China can be seen as a way for a great power to use its power responsibly," she said, but by allowing countries with a potential conflict on the horizon to access our submarine "it's almost like exposing our weaknesses".

Indonesian security officials have previously voiced suspicion about Chinese maritime activities, amid increased militarization by Beijing in waters around Southeast Asia that have raised regional tension. One Chinese vessel, the Tansuo-2, has two manned submersibles, both able to reach the Nanggala, which was found lying in three parts at a depth of nearly 840 meters four days after losing contact while preparing to conduct a torpedo drill.

China has also sent a rescue boat, also with deep-water submersibles, and a tugboat to help in the operation. Indonesia is seeking further assistance from its oil and gas industry regulator SKK Migas to provide a ship with a crane to lift heavy parts, the navy said.

Navy officials have said international help will be crucial in recovering the remains of the vessel, though Djawara said so far only China was involved. The desperate mission to try to find the submarine before its oxygen supplies ran out involved more than a dozen helicopters and ships from the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and India.

The 44-year-old Nanggala was one of five submarines operated by Indonesia - two German-built Type 209s and three newer South Korean vessels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sachin Pilot for free COVID vaccination to all

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday once again questioned the determination of the rates of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.During his visit to his assembly constituency Tonk, Pilot told reporters that...

Triage centre set up in Srinagar to assess COVID-19 patients

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday set up two triage centres in Srinagar for effective and judicious use of beds in tertiary care hospitals in view of rising COVID-19 cases.The move comes as the recent surge in the coronavirus...

Apexon strengthens its Digital Experience capability with the acquisition of Adapty

- Expanding its strength in digital commerce and customer experience with Adapty s 200 digital experts CHENNAI, India, May 6, 2021 PRNewswire -- Apexon, a leading digital solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of US-headquarter...

Dept of Pharmaceuticals slow in clearing medical goods imported by Maha: minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday claimed that the Union governments Department of Pharmaceuticals was slow in granting clearance to essential medical items imported by the state government.He has asked health officials in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021