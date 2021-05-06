Left Menu

Gehlot targets Modi govt over fuel price rise after assembly polls

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:20 IST
Gehlot targets Modi govt over fuel price rise after assembly polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over rise in fuel prices after the completion of assembly elections in five states.

He said the central government should reduce the tax on petrol and diesel and give relief to the ''already troubled'' people.

The chief minister stressed that as long as the assembly elections were underway in five states, the Modi government did not make any changes in the prices of petrol and diesel while crude oil prices were changing daily in the international market.

''As soon as the results of the elections came, the central government increased the price of petrol and diesel and started putting burden on the people who are already affected by the pandemic,'' he tweeted.

''The Modi government is charging many times more tax on diesel, petrol than the UPA government, due to which inflation is continuously increasing,'' he said.

In one of the steepest increase since daily price revision was started, petrol price on Thursday was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 30 paise as oil companies raised rates for the third straight day to pass on to consumers the increase in international oil prices.

Petrol price in Delhi was increased to Rs 90.99 per litre from Rs 90.74 while diesel rates went up to Rs 81.42 a litre from Rs 81.12, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sachin Pilot for free COVID vaccination to all

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday once again questioned the determination of the rates of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.During his visit to his assembly constituency Tonk, Pilot told reporters that...

Triage centre set up in Srinagar to assess COVID-19 patients

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday set up two triage centres in Srinagar for effective and judicious use of beds in tertiary care hospitals in view of rising COVID-19 cases.The move comes as the recent surge in the coronavirus...

Apexon strengthens its Digital Experience capability with the acquisition of Adapty

- Expanding its strength in digital commerce and customer experience with Adapty s 200 digital experts CHENNAI, India, May 6, 2021 PRNewswire -- Apexon, a leading digital solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of US-headquarter...

Dept of Pharmaceuticals slow in clearing medical goods imported by Maha: minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday claimed that the Union governments Department of Pharmaceuticals was slow in granting clearance to essential medical items imported by the state government.He has asked health officials in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021