Left Menu

NTPC Renewable Energy inks PPA with GUVNL

The company is also in the process of receiving Rs 2,100 crore of long-term loans from banks for its under-construction projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:29 IST
NTPC Renewable Energy inks PPA with GUVNL
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

State-owned NTPC on Thursday said its arm NTPC Renewable Energy has entered into a power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) to sell electricity from its 150 MW solar project.

The project will sell power at a tariff of Rs 2.20 per kWh, the company said in a statement.

''NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Lt (GUVNL) to sell power from its 150 MW solar project,'' the statement said.

With this successful bid, the company's total capacity under TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) tenders has reached 1.4 GW. The company has also been allocated land in Rann of Kutch by the Gujarat government for developing a solar park with a capacity of 4,750 MW.

The seven-month-old 100 per cent subsidiary, floated with the purpose of developing renewable energy projects is currently building 6 GW solar capacity in the country.

The strong backing of the parent NTPC Ltd is also reflected in the highest domestic credit rating assigned to the subsidiary by India Ratings (a Fitch group company). The company is also in the process of receiving Rs 2,100 crore of long-term loans from banks for its under-construction projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sachin Pilot for free COVID vaccination to all

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday once again questioned the determination of the rates of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.During his visit to his assembly constituency Tonk, Pilot told reporters that...

Triage centre set up in Srinagar to assess COVID-19 patients

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday set up two triage centres in Srinagar for effective and judicious use of beds in tertiary care hospitals in view of rising COVID-19 cases.The move comes as the recent surge in the coronavirus...

Apexon strengthens its Digital Experience capability with the acquisition of Adapty

- Expanding its strength in digital commerce and customer experience with Adapty s 200 digital experts CHENNAI, India, May 6, 2021 PRNewswire -- Apexon, a leading digital solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of US-headquarter...

Dept of Pharmaceuticals slow in clearing medical goods imported by Maha: minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday claimed that the Union governments Department of Pharmaceuticals was slow in granting clearance to essential medical items imported by the state government.He has asked health officials in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021