Mandatory online certification of disability through UDID portal from June 1

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) on Thursday made it mandatory for all states and Union Territories to grant a certificate of disability through online mode only using the UDID portal. The order will come into effect from June 1.

"The Central government notified the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Rules, 2017 under RPwD Act, 2016 on June 15, 2017, Rule 18(5) mandates the Central Government to appoint a date making it mandatory for the State/UT authorities to issue a certificate of disability through online mode," the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said. "The Central Advisory Board on Disability headed by Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment discussed this issue in its last meeting held on November 26 last year and recommended mandatory online disability certification from April 1. However, keeping in view the elections in some of the States/UTs during March-April, 2021, the online certification has now been made mandatory from June 1. Department of Health and Department dealing with disability matters in States/UTs have been advised to take immediate steps to ensure compliance of this notification," the ministry said.

The UDID project is under implementation since 2016. Concerned authorities of all States/UTs have been imparted training by DEPwD for working on the UDID portal (www.swavlambancard.gov.in). The ministry said that the States/UTs have been given adequate time to convert to online mode.

It will ensure complete digitization of certification of disability from June 1, besides providing a viable mechanism for cross-checking the genuineness of the certificate to achieve pan-India validity and simplifying the process for the benefit of Divyangjan. (ANI)

