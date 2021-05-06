Left Menu

Mandatory online certification of disability through UDID portal from June 1

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) on Thursday made it mandatory for all states and Union Territories to grant a certificate of disability through online mode only using the UDID portal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:43 IST
Mandatory online certification of disability through UDID portal from June 1
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) on Thursday made it mandatory for all states and Union Territories to grant a certificate of disability through online mode only using the UDID portal. The order will come into effect from June 1.

"The Central government notified the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Rules, 2017 under RPwD Act, 2016 on June 15, 2017, Rule 18(5) mandates the Central Government to appoint a date making it mandatory for the State/UT authorities to issue a certificate of disability through online mode," the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said. "The Central Advisory Board on Disability headed by Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment discussed this issue in its last meeting held on November 26 last year and recommended mandatory online disability certification from April 1. However, keeping in view the elections in some of the States/UTs during March-April, 2021, the online certification has now been made mandatory from June 1. Department of Health and Department dealing with disability matters in States/UTs have been advised to take immediate steps to ensure compliance of this notification," the ministry said.

The UDID project is under implementation since 2016. Concerned authorities of all States/UTs have been imparted training by DEPwD for working on the UDID portal (www.swavlambancard.gov.in). The ministry said that the States/UTs have been given adequate time to convert to online mode.

It will ensure complete digitization of certification of disability from June 1, besides providing a viable mechanism for cross-checking the genuineness of the certificate to achieve pan-India validity and simplifying the process for the benefit of Divyangjan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sachin Pilot for free COVID vaccination to all

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday once again questioned the determination of the rates of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.During his visit to his assembly constituency Tonk, Pilot told reporters that...

Triage centre set up in Srinagar to assess COVID-19 patients

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday set up two triage centres in Srinagar for effective and judicious use of beds in tertiary care hospitals in view of rising COVID-19 cases.The move comes as the recent surge in the coronavirus...

Apexon strengthens its Digital Experience capability with the acquisition of Adapty

- Expanding its strength in digital commerce and customer experience with Adapty s 200 digital experts CHENNAI, India, May 6, 2021 PRNewswire -- Apexon, a leading digital solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of US-headquarter...

Dept of Pharmaceuticals slow in clearing medical goods imported by Maha: minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday claimed that the Union governments Department of Pharmaceuticals was slow in granting clearance to essential medical items imported by the state government.He has asked health officials in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021