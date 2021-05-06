Left Menu

PM Modi takes comprehensive review of Covid-19 related situation

PM directed that states should be given help & guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:50 IST
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

PM Modi today undertook a comprehensive review of the Covid-19 related situation in the country. He was given a detailed picture of the Covid outbreak in various states and districts. He was informed about the 12 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases. PM was also apprised about the districts with high disease burden.

PM was briefed about the ramping up of healthcare infrastructure by the states. PM directed that states should be given help & guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure.

The need to ensure quick & holistic containment measures were also discussed. PM noted that an advisory was sent to the states to identify districts of concern where Case positivity is 10% or more & Bed occupancy is more than 60% on either oxygen supported or ICU beds.

PM also reviewed the availability of medicines. He was briefed about the rapid augmenting of the production of medicines including Remdesivir.

PM reviewed the progress on vaccination & the roadmap for scaling up production on vaccines in the next few months. He was informed that around 17.7 crore vaccines have been supplied to the states.

PM also reviewed the state-wise trends on vaccine wastage. PM was briefed that around 31% of the eligible population over the age of 45 has been given at least one dose. PM spoke about the need to sensitise states that the speed of vaccination doesn't come down. Citizens should be facilitated for vaccination despite lockdowns and healthcare workers involved in vaccination must not be diverted for other duties.

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya other ministers and top officials were present in the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

