PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:26 IST
Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1590.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1680.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1730.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1505.00 Refined Palm Oil 1360.00 Soyabean Ref. 1440.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1460.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1430.00 Copra white 2050.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm. 1140.00 F.S.G. 1150.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1130.00 Mowra 1250.00 Neem 1430.00 Karanji 1255.00 DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 43000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed - Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 32000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 65217.00 Castor Extr. 4450.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 7950.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 8500.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 9350.00 Gr Javas 70/80 9050.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 8750.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5000.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 8600.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 8400.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 7800.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 7500.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 7200.00 Sunflower Seed 7100.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 7600.00 Castorseed Bombay 5550.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST.

