2 security guards abducted from GAIL project site in Jharkhand; 1 released

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:35 IST
Unidentified miscreants abducted two security guards engaged by the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) at its project site in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district and released one later, a top police official said on Thursday.

The other guard is still missing while a hunt to nab the culprits is on, Additional DGP (operation), R K Mallick said.

''Two guards engaged by GAIL at its camp site at Betulkhurd under Gola police station were abducted on the night of May 3. The kidnapping seems to be the handiwork of some criminal gang for ransom,'' Mallick told PTI.

He said that the police were informed of the incident on Thursday.

So far it appears that there is no involvement of any ultra outfit behind the incident but that police are investigating from all angles, he said.

Ramgarh police said that hours after the abduction, one of the two guards was set free to inform company officials to contact the kidnappers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Mishra said that the police registered an FIR against unidentified miscreants on the basis of a written complaint filed by the company authorities and started a search operation for the abducted security guard.

Gas pipeline installation work between Ramgarh and Bokaro districts is under construction by GAIL and the incident of abduction happened in the bordering area of Ramgarh and Bokaro districts.

