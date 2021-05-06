In Himachal's Solang, FIR to be registered against families hiding info about COVID-infected patients
An FIR will be registered against families hiding information about COVID-infected patients in Himachal Pradesh's Solang district, according to the office of Gram Panchayat, Solang.ANI | Solang (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:00 IST
An FIR will be registered against families hiding information about COVID-infected patients in Himachal Pradesh's Solang district, according to the office of Gram Panchayat, Solang. The Gram Panchayat Secretary ordered that shopkeepers found without masks and gloves will be fined Rs 500 in view of Corona curfew from midnight of May 6.
It has been mandatory to wear masks at all public places in the village. People who will be travelling from outside to the village will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine, said the secretary.
Meanwhile, families of COVID patients have to also undergo a 14-day home quarantine. As per the Union Health Ministry, Himachal Pradesh has 25,902 active COVID cases. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 2,330 new cases and 32 related deaths. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal
- COVID
- Gram Panchayat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Solang
- Union Health Ministry
