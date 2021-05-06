Somalia's information ministry says restoring diplomatic ties with Kenya

Somalia's information ministry says restoring diplomatic ties with KenyaReuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:03 IST
Somalia is restoring diplomatic ties with neighboring Kenya, its information ministry said on Thursday after Somalia cut off relations in December accusing Kenya of meddling in politics.
An information ministry official announced the news at a press conference in Mogadishu. There was no immediate comment from Kenyan authorities.
