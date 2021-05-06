Left Menu

Govt to distribute over 20 lakh mini-seed kits to boost pulses output in kharif 2021

The government on Thursday said it will distribute over 20 lakh mini-kits of seeds worth Rs 82.01 crore as part of a strategy to boost pulses production in the kharif season of the 2021-22 crop year July-June.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:12 IST
Govt to distribute over 20 lakh mini-seed kits to boost pulses output in kharif 2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The government on Thursday said it will distribute over 20 lakh mini-kits of seeds worth Rs 82.01 crore as part of a strategy to boost pulses production in the kharif season of the 2021-22 crop year (July-June). Sowing in the kharif (summer) season begins with the onset of southwest monsoon from June, which the Met Department has forecast to be normal this year. Tur, moong and urad are the key pulses grown during the kharif season.

In a statement, the Agriculture Ministry said a detailed plan has been chalked out in consultation with the state governments for both area expansion and productivity improvement of tur, moong and urad. ''Under the strategy, utilising all the high yielding varieties (HYVs) of seeds that are available either with the Central Seed Agencies or in the states will be distributed free of cost to increase area through inter-cropping and sole crop,'' the ministry said. For the coming Kharif 2021, it is proposed to distribute 20,27,318 (almost 10 times more seed mini kits than 2020-21) amounting to Rs 82.01 crores, it said.

The total cost for these mini-kits will be borne by the central government to boost the production and productivity of tur, moong and urad. Further, these mini-kits used for inter-cropping and urad sole crop will cover an area of 4.05 lakh hectare in the Kharif 2021 season. In addition to this, the usual programme of inter-cropping and area expansion by the states will continue on a sharing basis between the Centre and state, it said. The mini kits will be supplied by the central agencies/ state agencies to the destination at the district level approved under the strategy by June 15, the statement added.

India is still importing around 4 lakh tonnes of tur, 0.6 lakh tonnes of moong and around 3 lakh tonnes of urad for meeting its demand. ''The special programme will increase the production and productivity of the three pulses of tur, moong and urad to a great extent and will play an important role in reducing the import burden and usher India to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliance) in the production of pulses,'' the ministry said. For effective implementation of the Kharif mini kit programme, the ministry said a massive outreach with the concerned district will be held both through a series of webinars by the central government and state governments concerned to ensure that there are no hiccups. From a meagre production of 14.76 million tonnes in the 2007-08 crop year, pulses production has now reached 24.42 million tonnes in the 2020-2021 crop year, which is a phenomenal increase of 65 per cent.

This success is largely attributed to several significant interventions at the central level.

The government has consistently been focussing on bringing new areas under pulses along with ensuring that productivity is also increased in the existing areas under cultivation, the ministry noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Case filed for objectionable posts against political leaders

A case has been registered against over a dozen persons for uploading objectionable posts on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat,...

Stalin retains seasoned leaders, Cabinet to have 34 ministers

DMK president M K Stalins Cabinet, including him, would be 34-member strong and he has retained senior leaders like Duraimurugan and over a dozen shall be ministers for the first time.Chief Minister-designate Stalins list of persons to be a...

Nepali singer Prem Dhoj Pradhan dies at 84

Prem Dhoj Pradhan, a prominent Nepali singer who sang over 700 songs during his six decades long music carrier, died here on Thursday following treatment for a chest related ailment. He was 84. Pradhan, who was born in 1938 in Chautara of S...

ANALYSIS-Are U.S. firms ready to do more than voice concerns on trans rights?

Major U.S. firms speak out on conservative trans bills Statement seen reflecting bolder stand on rights issues Some LGBT advocates want tougher corporate response By Matthew LavietesNEW YORK, May 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Leading U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021