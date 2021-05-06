Secretary DARPG chairs review meetings with Grievances officers of centre and state

Secretary DARPG today chaired 2 review meetings with Grievances officers of 84 central ministries/ departments and the Grievance officers of State/ UT Governments. He highlighted the policies adopted by Government to ensure time-bound grievance redressal in pandemic times. These include operationalization of a dedicated COVID-19 portal for monitoring citizen grievances related to the pandemic, each grievance being assigned a unique identification number, classification of grievances into 11 categories, bringing down the grievance redressal time from 60 days to 3 days, auto-generated email reminders and daily report generation for considered analysis. In the period March 30, 2020, to May 3 2021 the CPGRAMS portal of DARPG received 1.92 lac PG cases of which 1.66 laccases have been redressed.

The Central Ministries/ Departments have redressed 1.16 lac PG cases and States/ UT's have redressed 0.50 lac PG cases. In the period March 1, 2021, to May 3, 2021, the CPGRAMS portal has received 14137 PG cases of which 9267 cases have been redressed.

Secretary DARPG said that the roadmap ahead lay in the expeditious implementation of CPGRAMS reforms, integration of State portals with CPGRAMS, integration of district portals with CPGRAMS, analysing the root cause of grievances and bringing systemic reforms and effective operationalization of the appellate authority system. He urged all Grievance officers to focus on citizen centrality in providing grievance redressal in the pandemic period.

(With Inputs from PIB)