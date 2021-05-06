Business highlights

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:47 IST
Following are the top business stories at 1840 hours: DEL23 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol price hiked by 25 paise, diesel by 30 paise New Delhi: In one of the steepest increase since daily price revision was started, petrol price on Thursday was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 30 paise as oil companies raised rates for the third straight day to pass on to consumers the increase in international oil prices.

DEL65 BIZ-LD STOCKS Benchmarks build on gains; auto, IT stocks take charge Mumbai: Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty notched up gains for the second straight session on Thursday, boosted by hectic buying in auto, financial and IT counters amid firm global cues. DEL73 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee rises 13 paise to settle at 73.78 against US dollar Mumbai: The Indian rupee strengthened by 13 paise to settle at 73.78 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking positive domestic equities and weaker American currency against key rivals overseas.

DEL53 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold, silver rally reflecting global recovery New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Thursday rose by Rs 439 to Rs 46,680 per 10 gram reflecting recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM11 BIZ-KRAFTON-PUBG Krafton to launch Battlegrounds Mobile India to regain PUBG Mobile glory New Delhi: South Korea's Krafton will launch Battlegrounds Mobile India, a successor to the popular mobile game PUBG that was blocked by the Indian government last year.

DCM18 FITCH-INDIA-GDP COVID-19 resurgence bringing renewed challenges for India; GDP growth seen at 9.5 pc: Fitch New Delhi: The spiralling crisis from resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India has dented support for the ruling BJP but voter support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party will remain strong over the coming quarters and through this humanitarian crisis, Fitch Solutions said Thursday.

DCM20 BIZ-IEX-SPOT POWER-PRICE Average spot power price up nearly 53 pc to Rs 3.70/unit in April at IEX New Delhi: The average spot power price rose by nearly 53 per cent to Rs 3.70 per unit in April at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) primarily due to increase in demand.

DCM40 BIZ-SEBI-SOCIAL EXCHANGE Sebi panel suggests framework for onboarding social enterprises on SSE New Delhi: A Sebi-appointed panel on Thursday suggested a detailed framework for onboarding social enterprises and non-profit organisations on the proposed social stock exchange.

DCM44 BIZ-IPO-NUVOCO VISTAS Nuvoco Vistas files Rs 5,000-cr IPO papers New Delhi: Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, part of the Nirma Group, on Thursday filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 5,000 crore through an initial share-sale.

