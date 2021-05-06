Left Menu

More than 20 lakh mini-kits of seeds to be distributed to attain self-sufficiency in pulse production: Agriculture Ministry

More than 20 lakh mini-kits of seeds are proposed to be distributed amounting to Rs 82.01 crores to attain self-sufficiency in the production of pulses, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare informed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:36 IST
More than 20 lakh mini-kits of seeds to be distributed to attain self-sufficiency in pulse production: Agriculture Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"For the coming Kharif 2021, it is proposed to distribute 20,27,318 (almost 10 times more seed mini kits than 2020-21) amounting to Rs 82.01 crores. The total cost for these mini-kits will be borne by the Central government to boost the production and productivity of tur, moong and urad," the ministry said.

"The mini-kits used for intercropping and urad sole crop will cover an area of 4.05 lakh hectare in the Kharif season 2021 to be funded by the Central government," it said. The ministry further said that a massive outreach with the concerned district will be held both through a series of webinars by the central government and state governments concerned to ensure that there are no hiccups for effective implementation of the Kharif mini kit programme.

The mini kits will be supplied by the Central agencies/ state agencies to the destination at the district level approved under the strategy by June 15 with the total cost of Rs 82.01 crores to be borne by the Central Government. India is still importing around 4 lakh tonnes of tur, 0.6 lakh tonnes of moong and around 3 lakh tonnes of urad for meeting its demand, the agriculture ministry said.

"The special programme will increase the production and productivity of the three pulses of Tur, Moong and Urad to a great extent and will play an important role in reducing the import burden and usher India to become Aatmanirbhar in the production of pulses," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

