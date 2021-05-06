Left Menu

AAP govt to set up 48 oxygen plants in Delhi: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:48 IST
AAP govt to set up 48 oxygen plants in Delhi: Kejriwal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the city government will set up 48 oxygen plants, including 21 that are being imported from France, across the national capital to address the shortage of the life-saving gas.

Kejriwal inspected the installation of a new oxygen plant at the Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital.

He said the plant can generate 330 litres oxygen, which can fill 50-60 cylinders, and if used directly, 33 patients can be treated 24x7, adding that it will help the 200-bed hospital.

''Inspected the installation of the new oxygen plant at Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital. I want to thank the French govt for their support. We are setting up 48 such plants across Delhi to address the shortage of oxygen,'' the chief minister said in a tweet.

Pointing out that Delhi has witnessed an acute shortage of oxygen in the last few days, he said on one hand, the city is taking the life-saving gas from the Centre and on the other hand, it is trying to produce as much oxygen as it can.

A total of 48 oxygen plants will be installed across Delhi, of which 21 are being imported from France and the rest are manufactured in India.

''Though these are small plants, I feel they will provide a lot of support to the entire system that is under pressure due to a shortage of oxygen,'' Kejriwal said.

The chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after the national capital received 730 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 5.

In a letter to Modi, he said this was the first time that the national capital received more than 700 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai reports 3,056 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths

Mumbai reported 3,056 new coronavirus cases and 69 deaths on Thursday, pushing its caseload to 6,68,355 and death toll to 13,616, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said.Daily rise in cases in the countrys financial capital remained...

India, EU to discuss healthcare cooperation and ways to boost economic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a virtual meeting with the heads of all the 27 European Union EU member states on Saturday and the grouping met in such a format only once before with US President Joe Biden in March, accordi...

Canadians seeking vaccines rely on web-savvy volunteers

Canadians want vaccines. Many cant figure out how to get them.The countrys vaccine rollout, ramping up after a slow start, has been plagued by confusion and mixed messages, becoming so convoluted that Canadians are turning to a Twitter acco...

Post-poll violence in Bengal:16 killed; Mamata slams BJP for sending ministers to incite unrest

Stating that at least 16 people of different political parties have lost their lives in the post-poll violence in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP, saying unable to digest defeat in the state elections...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021