Left Menu

SKM condoles death of RLD chief Ajit Singh

In the coming days, more farmers will be joining at the Delhi borders so that the pressure can be built on the government, it added.The Centre has been maintaining that the new farm laws will free farmers from middlemen, giving them more options to sell their crops.The protesting farmers, however, say the laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi wholesale market system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:23 IST
SKM condoles death of RLD chief Ajit Singh
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Kisanektamorcha)

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) condoled the death of former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Chaudhary Ajit Singh on Thursday and said he had always kept the pain of farmers in mainstream politics.

SKM, an umbrella body of farm unions spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three agri laws, said Ajit Singh had openly supported their movement.

Ajit Singh, 82, passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said.

''Samyukta Kisan Morcha pays heartfelt tribute to Chaudhary Ajit Singh. Ajit Singh had always kept the pain of the farmers in mainstream politics and forefront of every stage. ''Taking forward the views of his father and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Ajit Singh openly supported this farmers movement,'' a statement issued by the body said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for over six months, demanding a repeal of the three agri reform laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

Talking about the ongoing protest, the SKM said farmers in large numbers have started to return to the Delhi protest sites, and more will be joining in the coming days as the harvesting season is almost over.

''Today, farmers have arrived in large numbers in their tractor trollies at the Singhu border. In the coming days, more farmers will be joining at the Delhi borders so that the pressure can be built on the government,'' it added.

The Centre has been maintaining that the new farm laws will free farmers from middlemen, giving them more options to sell their crops.

The protesting farmers, however, say the laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the 'mandi' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai reports 3,056 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths

Mumbai reported 3,056 new coronavirus cases and 69 deaths on Thursday, pushing its caseload to 6,68,355 and death toll to 13,616, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said.Daily rise in cases in the countrys financial capital remained...

India, EU to discuss healthcare cooperation and ways to boost economic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a virtual meeting with the heads of all the 27 European Union EU member states on Saturday and the grouping met in such a format only once before with US President Joe Biden in March, accordi...

Canadians seeking vaccines rely on web-savvy volunteers

Canadians want vaccines. Many cant figure out how to get them.The countrys vaccine rollout, ramping up after a slow start, has been plagued by confusion and mixed messages, becoming so convoluted that Canadians are turning to a Twitter acco...

Post-poll violence in Bengal:16 killed; Mamata slams BJP for sending ministers to incite unrest

Stating that at least 16 people of different political parties have lost their lives in the post-poll violence in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP, saying unable to digest defeat in the state elections...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021