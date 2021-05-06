Left Menu

Goa Government brings COVID-19 under its health insurance scheme

The Goa government has issued notification that COVID-19 treatment in the state will be covered under its medical insurance scheme 'Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana' (DDSSY).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 06-05-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 23:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Goa government has issued notification that COVID-19 treatment in the state will be covered under its medical insurance scheme 'Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana' (DDSSY). The notification said that COVID patients will be charged Rs 8,000 per day for the general ward and Rs 19,200 per day for ICU facilities with ventilators under the scheme.

The DDSSY package will include admission charges, primary and specialist consultant charges, bed charges, nursing charges, diet, PPE kits for staff, X-Ray, ECG, along with other tests, medical equipment and medicines. However, the government said the package will not include diagnostic interventions, special drugs, use of special equipment, other special procedures and surgery and extra oxygen flow other than ICU.

"The claim shall be restricted for a maximum 10 days from the date of admission. The per day charges shall be calculated on the basis of 24 hours from the date of admission, any time less than 6 hours shall be ignored. The scheme for COVID treatment shall be applicable only to those DDSSY empanelled hospitals having only ICU facilities. For the beneficiaries utilizing twin sharing or special room, such claims shall be restricted to general ward charges and the difference amount shall be paid by the beneficiary," the notification added. (ANI) According to the Ministry of Health, Goa has 27,964 active cases. (ANI)

