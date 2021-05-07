BRIEF-Musk Says "2024 Is Not Out Of The Question For An Uncrewed Flight" When Asked If He Still Aimed For 2026 Launch Window On Twitter Thread About Mars

BRIEF-Musk Says "2024 Is Not Out Of The Question For An Uncrewed Flight" When Asked If He Still Aimed For 2026 Launch Window On Twitter Thread About MarsReuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 01:02 IST
May 6 (Reuters) -
* MUSK SAYS "2024 IS NOT OUT OF THE QUESTION FOR AN UNCREWED FLIGHT" WHEN ASKED IF HE STILL AIMED FOR 2026 LAUNCH WINDOW ON TWITTER THREAD ABOUT MARS Source text: https://bit.ly/3ep4VrP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)