Odisha sees 12,238 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Odisha reported 12,238 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative case tally to 5,12,400. Also, the state saw as many as 6,854 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries count to 4,23,257.

Registering a total of 19 COVID-related deaths on Thursday, the overall death toll in the state went up to 2,140. Currently, the active number of coronavirus cases in Odisha stands at 86,950.

The state has conducted 1,04,18,217 tests so far. (ANI)

