Left Menu

4-year-old boy who fell into over 90-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan rescued after 16 hours

A four-year-old boy, who fell into over 90-feet-deep open borewell in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Thursday morning, rescued after 16-hour-long operation.

ANI | Jalore (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-05-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 10:26 IST
4-year-old boy who fell into over 90-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan rescued after 16 hours
Rescue operation underway by NDRF and SDRF teams late night on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A four-year-old boy, who fell into over 90-feet-deep open borewell in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Thursday morning, rescued after 16-hour-long operation. The child, Anil, fell into newly-dug borewell while he was playing at a field in Lachhari village yesterday around 10 am. He has been rescued with joint efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, and some locals in the area around 2 am on Friday.

"The child, Anil has been rescued with joint efforts of all. He is safe and admitted to the hospital where he is under doctors' observation. Three NDRF teams from Gandhi Nagar, Vadodara and Ajmer were involved in the operation along with one SDRF team," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bhupendra Kumar Yadav told ANI late night. The SDM also appreciated a local named Madharam for his special efforts of rescuing the child.

During the stuck period, the child was given oxygen with the help of the oxygen cylinder through a pipeline, a CCTV camera had also set up with the help of the rope to monitor the situation into the borewell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways-owner IAG cautious on Q2 capacity

British Airways-owner IAG forecast only a minimal pick-up in capacity to 25 for the April to June quarter, remaining cautious despite hopes that European travel will start to recover from late May onwards.The rise to 25 of 2019s capacity co...

SC asks Centre to keep supplying 700 MT LMO to Delhi till further orders

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen LMO to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submi...

Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from May 8

Tata Motors on Friday said it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles by an average of 1.8 per cent depending upon the model and variant from May 8, in order to partially offset the rise in input costs.The auto major noted that it wo...

Over 10 lakh COVID vaccine doses to be received by states, UTs in 3 days: Centre

The central government has promised to provide more than 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states and union territories within the next three days. In an official release, the ministry of health stated that they would be providing a tot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021