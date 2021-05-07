Left Menu

Telangana registered 5,892 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 9,122 people recovered from the infection and 46 lost their lives over the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-05-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 10:34 IST
Telangana reports 5,892 new COVID cases, 46 deaths in 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana registered 5,892 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 9,122 people recovered from the infection and 46 lost their lives over the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 73,851.

Telangana has reported a total of 4,81,640 COVID positive cases since the onset of the pandemic last year. 4,05,164 have recovered from the infection and 2,625 people succumbed to the virus. 79.8 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic and 20.2 per cent cases in the state are symptomatic.

According to the health bulletin, Telangana's recovery rate is 84.12 per cent, and case fatality rate is 0.54 per cent. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) district accounts for the most number of reported cases with 1,104 out of the total cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours, followed by Ranga Reddy with 443 and Medchal Malkajigiri with 378 fresh COVID cases.

A total of 76,047 samples were tested for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested to 1,34,23,123. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

