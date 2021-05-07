Left Menu

SSR drug case: NCB arrests drug peddler from Goa

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested a drug peddler from Goa in a case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The drug peddler has been identified as Hemal Shah and will be produced before a court later in the day.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-05-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 11:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested a drug peddler from Goa in a case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The drug peddler has been identified as Hemal Shah and will be produced before a court later in the day. Last month, the NCB had detained two drug peddlers after conducting raids at several locations in Mumbai (Malad, Parel and Santacruz) in connection with the late actor's death and the agency had also recovered drugs from the possession of the arrested persons.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in the actor's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation. The ED had on July 31 last year registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

