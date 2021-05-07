Left Menu

COVID-19: AAI, Goa Airport geared up for uninterrupted delivery of medical essentials

Airports Authority of India, Goa International Airport and its frontline corona warriors are geared up to combat covid-19 by facilitating the seamless delivery of medical essentials, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 11:37 IST
COVID-19: AAI, Goa Airport geared up for uninterrupted delivery of medical essentials
Visual from Goa Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Airports Authority of India, Goa International Airport and its frontline corona warriors are geared up to combat COVID-19 by facilitating the seamless delivery of medical essentials, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday. During the first phase of the pandemic, Goa International Airport catered to eight LifeLine Udan flights intended to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country amid the nationwide lockdown with a total inbound cargo of 2.15MT and outbound cargo of 3.96 MT.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Goa Airport also handled three lots of COVID-19 vaccine for the state of Goa and one lot for the neighbouring state Karnataka in the months of January and February 2021. "The race is not stopped and Goa International Airport has further strengthened its mission to tackle the unprecedented situation created by covid-19 by the seamless supply of medical essentials i.e., Covid vaccines, Fabiflu medicines, covid-19 testing kits and other essentials," it said.

In the second phase of the pandemic, the Goa Airport has facilitated the movement of COVID-19 vaccine to Goa as part of the inbound cargo and ensured the expeditious exit of consignments and handing over to the health authorities in the shortest time possible. "Goa Airport so far airlifted 13 boxes of Covid vaccine (Covishield) received from Chennai on April 18, 2021, 9 Boxes of Covid vaccine (Covishield) received from Mumbai on April 30, 2021, and 122 Kg of Covid-19 testing kits received from Delhi on April 23, 2021," the ministry said.

In addition to inbound Cargo, Goa Airport has also played a crucial role in facilitating the supply of Glenmark's Fabiflu medicines as part of outbound cargo to different parts of the country i.e., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Indore, Nagpur, etc. "A total of 31,955 Kg of Fabiflu medicines flew from Goa Airport as part of outbound Cargo in the month of April 2021," it added.

Fabiflu is used for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid infected people. Further, Goa Airport is also planning to organise a covid vaccination camp for the employees of AAI and their dependent family members, Airlines, Agencies and other frontline staff working at the Airport in collaboration with and support from the Government of Goa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asian American health workers fight virus and racist attacks

Medical student Natty Jumreornvong has a vaccine and protective gear to shield her from the coronavirus. But she couldnt avoid exposure to the anti-Asian bigotry that pulsed to the surface after the pathogen was first identified in China.Ps...

SC asks Centre to keep supplying 700 MT LMO to Delhi till further orders

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen LMO to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submi...

British Airways-owner IAG cautious on Q2 capacity

British Airways-owner IAG forecast only a minimal pick-up in capacity to 25 for the April to June quarter, remaining cautious despite hopes that European travel will start to recover from late May onwards.The rise to 25 of 2019s capacity co...

Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from May 8

Tata Motors on Friday said it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles by an average of 1.8 per cent depending upon the model and variant from May 8, in order to partially offset the rise in input costs.The auto major noted that it wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021