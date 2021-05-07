Left Menu

Over 125 lakh MT wheat procured in Punjab so far

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:40 IST
Over 125 lakh MT wheat procured in Punjab so far
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 125 lakh metric tonne wheat has been procured in Punjab so far in the ongoing rabi marketing season.

An amount of Rs 21,472 crore has been paid to the farmers so far, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday.

"I am happy to share that despite the challenge of #COVID-19, we have procured more than 125 Lakh MT wheat till date and paid Rs 21,472 crore to our farmers," Singh said in a tweet.

He further said, "Our procurement agencies are working hard to ensure timely lifting and payment." A few days ago, Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had said the state government is expecting a total arrival of 130 lakh tonne of crop.

Earlier, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had extended the cash credit limit (CCL) for Punjab for the ongoing wheat procurement season. The RBI had extended the CCL of Rs 2,953.46 crore till the end of May. With this, the sanctioned limit of Rs 21,658.73 crore had been enhanced to Rs 24,612.19 crore, a state government statement had said here earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

