Left Menu

Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:03 IST
Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

Crude oil prices on Friday fell by Rs 28 to Rs 4,762 per barrel in the futures trade after the participants reduced their positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the May delivery dropped by Rs 28, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 4,762 per barrel with a business volume of 6,182 lots.

Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders amid a weak spot demand.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.15 per cent lower at USD 64.61 per barrel.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the international benchmark, lowered 0.10 per cent to trade at USD 68.02 per barrel in New York. PTI SHW HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in HC alleges hoarding of oxygen by politicians; court asks AAP MLA Imran Hussain to reply

A plea alleging hoarding of oxygen by political leaders came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court which on Friday sought AAP MLA Imran Hussains reply on the claim of distributing oxygen to the public for COVID-19 patients.A bench of J...

UN says armed attacks in Burkina Faso displace over 17,500 in past 10 days

More than 17,500 people in Burkina Faso have been forcefully displaced from their homes in the past 10 days due to a series of attacks by unidentified armed groups that have killed 45 people, the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR said on Friday. Atta...

Temples to remain shut during lockdown in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 PTI Major temples in Kerala including the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala will not be opened for devotees during the time of nine-day lockdown in the state, being imposed by the government from Saturday mor...

Delhi Police recover over 100 oxygen concentrators from two restaurants

The Delhi Police conducted raids at two restaurants in the national capital and recovered over 100 oxygen concentrators, used for treatment of COVID patients, officials said on Friday. According to the police, 96 oxygen concentrators were r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021