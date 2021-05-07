Left Menu

President Kovind expresses condolences on demise of journalist Shesh Narain Singh

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed condolences on the demise of veteran journalist Shesh Narain Singh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:04 IST
President Kovind expresses condolences on demise of journalist Shesh Narain Singh
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed condolences on the demise of veteran journalist Shesh Narain Singh. "The news of the demise of Shri Shesh Narain Singh, a senior journalist, who is famous for his ideas, clear expression and kind behaviour, is very sad. His departure is a big loss for Hindi journalism. My condolences to his heartbroken family and well-wishers", wrote President Kovind on his Twitter handle.

Veteran journalist, Shesh Narain Singh succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida today. He breathed his last at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, where he was undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled his demise and stated that Singh will always be remembered for his significant contribution to the field of journalism. Paying his condolences, PM Modi said in a tweet today, "The demise of senior journalist Shesh Narain Singh ji is very sad. He will always be known for his significant contribution to the world of journalism. My condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

Shesh Narain Singh hailed from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was contributing to Hindi journalism for the last several years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in HC alleges hoarding of oxygen by politicians; court asks AAP MLA Imran Hussain to reply

A plea alleging hoarding of oxygen by political leaders came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court which on Friday sought AAP MLA Imran Hussains reply on the claim of distributing oxygen to the public for COVID-19 patients.A bench of J...

UN says armed attacks in Burkina Faso displace over 17,500 in past 10 days

More than 17,500 people in Burkina Faso have been forcefully displaced from their homes in the past 10 days due to a series of attacks by unidentified armed groups that have killed 45 people, the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR said on Friday. Atta...

Temples to remain shut during lockdown in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 PTI Major temples in Kerala including the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala will not be opened for devotees during the time of nine-day lockdown in the state, being imposed by the government from Saturday mor...

Delhi Police recover over 100 oxygen concentrators from two restaurants

The Delhi Police conducted raids at two restaurants in the national capital and recovered over 100 oxygen concentrators, used for treatment of COVID patients, officials said on Friday. According to the police, 96 oxygen concentrators were r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021