ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:57 IST
WB: MHA team assesses violence-affected areas in North 24 Parganas district
MHA team members interacting with a local in Satgachhia (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

A four-member team of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) visited Satgachhia and Nodakhali areas of the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal to assess the ground situation amid the reports of post-poll violence in the state. The team interacted with locals and assessed the property vandalism in those areas.

The MHA has deputed a four-member team, led by an Additional Secretary level official including a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official, to visit the affected areas. The team reached West Bengal yesterday. Additional Secretary Home Ministry Govind Mohan, Additional Secretary Education Ministry Vinit Joshi, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau Janardan Singh and IB Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) IB, Nalin are among the team.

On Wednesday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary reminding him of the letter written on May 3 to check the post-poll violence and also to provide a report on the incidents. Meanwhile, today a five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered West Bengal Home Secretary to file a report mentioning the places where the violence occurred and the steps taken.

The next date of hearing of the case will be on May 10. Violence has been reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is denying the allegations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

