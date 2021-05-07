Left Menu

4-year-old boy rescued from borewell in Rajasthan's Jalore

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:28 IST
4-year-old boy rescued from borewell in Rajasthan's Jalore
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A four-year-old boy was rescued from a nearly 90-foot-deep open borewell in a village in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Friday, around 16 hours after he fell into it while playing, police said.

The child, identified as Anil Dewasi, had fallen into the freshly dug borewell in Lachhri village on Thursday afternoon, they said. He was rescued around 4.30 am on Friday, police said.

''The administration had roped in a local man, Madharam Suthar from Bhinmal, who used a special loop type tool devised by him to rescue the boy,'' an official said.

The official said Suthar has in the past used the technique to take out motors stuck in borewells.

The local administration and police had launched a rescue operation with the help of the teams of NDRF and SDRF.

''But when no result was achieved, some villagers suggested that Suthar, who has a special tool that can be helpful in such rescue operations, be called in,'' an the official said.

Station House Office (SHO), Sanchore, Praveen Kumar Acharya said the child had stuck at a depth of about 90 feet in the borewell.

The SHO said oxygen was pumped into the borewell using a pipe to avoid the risk of suffocation and some food was also dropped inside for the child.

The teams were constantly communicating with the boy to prevent him from falling asleep, the SHO said.

According to Acharya, the borewell was dug just three days back in a farm owned by the child's father, Nagaram Dewasi.

The borewell had a cover, but the boy removed it while playing on Thursday afternoon, the police officer said.

He then tried to take a peek but slipped and fell inside, the SHO added.

A worker saw it and raised an alarm, following which villagers informed the administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Nawa Bazaar area of old Srinagar

Terrorists on Friday hurled a grenade at security forces in the Nawa Bazaar area in Jammu and Kashmirs Old Srinagar city, the police informed. More details are awaited.The grenade attack comes a day after three Al-Badr terrorists were kille...

Maha: Man duped of Rs 20,000 with promise of hospital bed

A senior citizen, seeking a bed for his coronavirus-infected wife, was allegedly cheated of Rs 20,000 by a fraudster in Maharashtras Nagpur district, police said on Friday.According to the police, the victim Amrendra Narayansinghs 60 wife w...

Five held in connection with 'Hospital bed scam'

Five people have been arrested so far for allegedly blocking beds in private hospitals in the city for COVID patients, police said on Friday.Other than four-five people, we have not arrested anyone else though our investigations are on, a p...

Cal HC asks Bengal govt to file affidavit on law and order situation

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, taking cognizance of a PIL that claimed life and liberty of people in Bengal are in danger owing to post-poll violence, asked the state government on Friday to file an affidavit in three days, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021