Left Menu

Carbon emissions drop across Europe in 2020 - Eurostat

Germany, which generates a quarter of the EU's total CO2 emissions, saw emissions drop nearly 9%, while in Italy, France and Poland, other major CO2 producers, they fell 8% to 11%. The EU's target to become climate neutral by 2050, helping curb dangerous global warming, will require a green transition in industrial sectors through a take-up of technologies like renewable hydrogen fuel and energy storage.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:41 IST
Carbon emissions drop across Europe in 2020 - Eurostat
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

Carbon emissions from use of fossil fuels fell across the European Union last year, the bloc's statistics office estimated on Friday, citing COVID-19 restrictions that shut down travel and factories across the region. CO2 emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels - such as oil, coal and natural gas - dropped 10% in 2020 compared the previous year, according to Eurostat.

Eurostat observed a reduction in oil and oil products consumption in almost all member states, while natural gas consumption fell in 15 countries. "In contrast, the share of renewables (especially wind, hydro and solar) in electricity generation grew considerably," it said.

Though emissions fell in each of the EU's 27 member states, Eurostat reported the biggest dips in Greece, Estonia and Luxembourg - all down around 18%. Germany, which generates a quarter of the EU's total CO2 emissions, saw emissions drop nearly 9%, while in Italy, France and Poland, other major CO2 producers, they fell 8% to 11%.

The EU's target to become climate neutral by 2050, helping curb dangerous global warming, will require a green transition in industrial sectors through take-up of technologies like renewable hydrogen fuel and energy storage. However, courts in France and Germany have ruled that the countries must do more to curb the emissions, while Poland's reluctance to divest from coal has jeopardized its access to the EU's green transition funding.

Poland was the only member state not to commit to climate neutrality by 2050 when the bloc set the target in 2019 and the government has long courted political support from interests in coal. For interactive graphic, click: (https://tmsnrt.rs/3eZYg6p)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada says it's ready to discuss COVID-19 vaccine IP waiver

Canada said on Friday it was prepared to discuss an intellectual property rights IP waiver for COVID-19 vaccines while also stressing the importance of protecting IP and the integral role industry played in developing the medicines.U.S. Pre...

Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle price on rising costs

Tata Motors said on Friday it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles by an average of 1.8 per cent due to rising input costs. Increase in prices of commodities, such as steel and precious metals, necessitates us to pass on a part of...

J-K: Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Nawa Bazaar area of old Srinagar

Terrorists on Friday hurled a grenade at security forces in the Nawa Bazaar area in Jammu and Kashmirs Old Srinagar city, the police informed. More details are awaited.The grenade attack comes a day after three Al-Badr terrorists were kille...

Maha: Man duped of Rs 20,000 with promise of hospital bed

A senior citizen, seeking a bed for his coronavirus-infected wife, was allegedly cheated of Rs 20,000 by a fraudster in Maharashtras Nagpur district, police said on Friday.According to the police, the victim Amrendra Narayansinghs 60 wife w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021