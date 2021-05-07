Left Menu

Dr Jitendra Singh lauds DAE's initiatives for public welfare during COVID-19

Dr Jitendra Singh was informed by the senior officials that 25 percent of beds numbering about 600 have been reserved for cancer patients infected by COVID in all Tata Memorial Hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:53 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh lauds DAE's initiatives for public welfare during COVID-19
Dr Jitendra Singh said that the development of a protocol for sterilization of PPE kits using Cobalt source has the potential for re-use of PPE kits. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Bhabha Atomic Centre and Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) are supplementing country's fight against the pandemic by providing COVID related equipment and technology. In an online review meeting with senior officials of the Department, the Minister lauded the initiatives for public welfare during COVID-19.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the development of a protocol for sterilization of PPE kits using Cobalt source has the potential for re-use of PPE kits. Similarly, the development of N-99 masks using HEPA filter technology. The Minister said, this mask is better than N-95 and N-99 masks have already been certified by three independent laboratories. He said the technology has been transferred for mass-scale production as it is both durable and cheaper than N-95 masks.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Department of Atomic Energy also successfully developed reagents for RT-PCR testing, besides powered respirators, Reefer, Portable Plasma sterilization and plasma incineration technology for medical waste.

Dr Jitendra Singh was informed by the senior officials that 25 percent of beds numbering about 600 have been reserved for cancer patients infected by COVID in all Tata Memorial Hospitals. Around 5,000 Oxygen Concentrators of 6 LPM are being received by Tata Memorial Centre, TMC as a donation from abroad and most of it will be diverted to other Cancer Hospitals of the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that a "Surveillance Study for Covid-19" is presently underway in Collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital- to determine the genetic susceptibility for the severity of Covid-19. The Minister described this as a unique and one of the rarest studies happening in the world, the results of which will be shared with the global scientific community very soon. Moreover, a study is also underway to find out about the Oral signs which can predict the severity of Covid-19.

Recalling the launch of COVID BEEP in June last year, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the system developed by DAE in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and ESIC Medical College Hyderabad was India's first indigenous, cost-effective, wireless physiological parameters monitoring system for COVID-19 patients. He said the COVID BEEP is a perfect example of how synergy amongst the reputed institutes of India can offer solutions to most of the challenges faced by the country with minimum cost and thereby make the country Atmanirbhar in the true sense.

Secretary, DAE, K. N. Vyas, CMD, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) Shri S.K Sharma, Director, BARC, Dr A, K. Mohanty and senior officials of the Department joined the review meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest rises for second straight month

Deforestation in Brazils Amazon rainforest rose 43 in April from the same month a year ago, the second consecutive monthly rise as destruction picks up ahead of the annual burning season, preliminary government data showed on Friday.In the ...

ANALYSIS-Europe's consumers face rising prices but the ECB is unfazed

Europes consumers will feel the hit from price rises this year as companies seek to recoup revenues and cover pandemic-related costs. But for now, this is inflation the European Central Bank believes it can live with. Over the past year, th...

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates Covid Care Centre in Odisha s Bargarh

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a 100-bed COVID Care Centre with ICU and ventilator facilities at Vikash Multi-Specialty Hospital VMSH in Bargarh district through virtual mode on Friday.As part of the project, 70 ventilators, ...

Poland, Hungary push against "gender equality" at EU social summit

Lobbying by Poland and Hungary has led to the removal of the phrase gender equality from a draft declaration on advancing social cohesion that the EU is due to publish on Friday, according to diplomats and documents seen by Reuters. Polands...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021