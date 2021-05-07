Left Menu

Air India on Friday informed that it will operate flights from London Heathrow to Mumbai from May 17, keeping in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:08 IST
Air India to operate flights from London Heathrow to Mumbai from May 17
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Air India on Friday informed that it will operate flights from London Heathrow to Mumbai from May 17, keeping in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. "#FlyAI: Air India will operate flights from London Heathrow to Mumbai from 17th May to 31st May'21. (Except 18th, 23rd,25th and 30th May). Passengers who are already booked on these dates and wish to travel, will be required to revalidate their bookings", tweeted Air India.

Passengers before travelling are advised to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines. "Booking open through Air India Website, Mobile App, booking offices, Call centre and Authorised Travel agents", tweeted Air India.

"With reference to recent guidelines announced by UK Government, passengers before planning their travel are requested to read the guidelines carefully.", the tweet read. Further, the airlines informed in a tweet that it will be the sole responsibility of the passengers to ensure his/her eligibility to enter the destination country. Air India will accept no liability in this regard.

Earlier today, Air India informed that it will operate flights on Bengaluru-London Heathrow- Bengaluru sector. "Air India will operate following flights on Bengaluru-London Heathrow-Bengaluru sector: BLR- LHR -17/19/24/26 and 31 May 21. LHR-BLR -16/18/23/25 and 30 May 21. Passengers already booked on these dates and wish to travel, will be required to revalidate their bookings", informed Air India.

Air India had previously cancelled all its flights to London from April 24-30, following the UK government's decision to include India in the red list of countries, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The inclusion of India in the red list restricts the entry of all passengers except citizens of the UK and Ireland. Permanent residents of the UK were allowed to travel, too. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

