41 WNC naval personnel deputed to PM Cares COVID Hospital at Ahmedabad

Towards capacity enhancement, in the form of skilled manpower and to bolster the fight against the COVID pandemic, a contingent of 41 naval personnel from Western Naval Command, comprising medical officers, nursing officers, paramedics and support staff have been deputed to the PM Cares COVID Hospital, Dhanvantari at Ahmedabad on 06 May 21. This is in addition to a 57 member naval medical team already positioned at the hospital on 29 Apr 21. The team is being deployed for a period of two months and will assist the hospital administration in handling covid patients.

(With Inputs from PIB)