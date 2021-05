Fire breaks out at dry fruit factory in Amritsar

A fire broke out at a dry fruits factory in Amritsar on Friday afternoon. The fire has now been doused.

Fire tenders had rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Six patients die at Amritsar hospital allegedly due to oxygen shortage; Punjab CM orders probe

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)