U.S. ready to lift many sanctions but Iran wants more - top Iran nuclear delegate

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:15 IST
The United States has expressed its readiness to lift many of its sanctions on Iran at the Vienna nuclear talks but Tehran is demanding more, top Iranian negotiator Abbas Araqchi told state media on Friday.

"The information transferred to us from the U.S. side is that they are also serious on returning to the nuclear deal and they have so far declared their readiness to lift a great part of their sanctions," Araqchi told state TV.

"But this is not adequate from our point of view and therefore the discussions will continue until we get to all our demands," Araqchi said.

