Wheat procurement up 50 pc to 323.67 lakh tonne so far this marketing season

Wheat Procurement has risen 50 per cent to 323.67 lakh tonne so far in the ongoing 2021-22 rabi marketing season, benefiting over 32 lakh farmers with MSP payment of Rs 63,924.56 crore, the food ministry said on Friday.The Centres nodal agency Food Corporation of India FCI and state agencies undertake procurement at minimum support price MSP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:52 IST
Wheat procurement up 50 pc to 323.67 lakh tonne so far this marketing season
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Wheat Procurement has risen 50 per cent to 323.67 lakh tonne so far in the ongoing 2021-22 rabi marketing season, benefiting over 32 lakh farmers with MSP payment of Rs 63,924.56 crore, the food ministry said on Friday.

The Centre's nodal agency Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies undertake procurement at minimum support price (MSP). The MSP payment is made directly into the bank accounts of farmers. Releasing the latest date, the food ministry said total wheat procurement has reached 323.67 lakh tonne till May 6 of the 2021-22 rabi marketing season (April-March), up from 216 lakh tonne in the year-ago period.

''About 32.21 lakh farmers have already benefited from the ongoing rabi marketing season procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 63,924.56 crore,'' the ministry added. Procurement of wheat -- the main rabi (winter) crop -- is continuing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir and Bihar, it added.

