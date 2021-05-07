Left Menu

Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government on Friday extended the night curfew for another one week. The night curfew will remain in effect from 9 pm to 5 am until May 15.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:54 IST
COVID-19: Telangana govt imposes restrictions, extends night curfew till May 15
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government on Friday extended the night curfew for another one week. The night curfew will remain in effect from 9 pm to 5 am until May 15. The state government has also issued orders restricting the gatherings at marriages and funerals.

According to the order issued by the state government, keeping in view the rise in the COVID-19 cases across Telangana and the observation of the High Court, the Telangana government has prohibited the gathering of more than 100 persons at the marriage functions, while for the funerals and performing last rites the maximum numbers have been restricted to 20. "All gatherings such as social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious and cultural are prohibited," the order said.

Telangana registered 5,892 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 9,122 people recovered from the infection and 46 lost their lives over the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 73,851.

Telangana has reported a total of 4,81,640 COVID positive cases since the onset of the pandemic last year. 4,05,164 have recovered from the infection and 2,625 people succumbed to the virus. According to the health bulletin, Telangana's recovery rate is 84.12 per cent, and the case fatality rate is 0.54 per cent.

A total of 76,047 samples were tested for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested to 1,34,23,123. (ANI)

