Left Menu

Uttarakhand's education dept announces summer vacation in higher education institutions from May 7-June 12

Uttarakhand's Department of Education on Friday announced summer vacation in all higher education institutes from May 7-June 12, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:57 IST
Uttarakhand's education dept announces summer vacation in higher education institutions from May 7-June 12
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand's Department of Education on Friday announced summer vacation in all higher education institutes from May 7-June 12, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the state education department announced that all colleges and universities will remain closed from May 3 until further orders.

In wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government extended the 'Corona curfew' in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts till May 10. "Corona curfew' has been extended till May 10 in the districts of Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand," said state government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal.

Uttarakhand reported 9,642 fresh cases, 4,643 discharges and 137 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State health department today. On May 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat to enquire about the pandemic situation in the state and assured further help from the Centre.

In a tweet, Rawat had informed that PM Modi enquired about the steps taken by the state government to control the spread of the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers protest against Dushyant Chautala

Farmers here on Friday protested against Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and demanded the withdrawal of the Centres new agricultural laws.As farmers protesting against the farm laws near two toll plazas on the Hisar-Chandiga...

Sports News Roundup: Clippers complete season sweep of Lakers; Tennis-Nadal defeated by Zverev in Madrid Open quarters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Japanese anti-Olympics campaign gains traction as pandemic simmersMore than 230,000 people have signed a Japanese petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled in the two days s...

New English travel curbs for Turkey jeopardize CL final

The ability for Turkey to stage the all-English Champions League final has been placed into jeopardy after England added the country to the list of destinations requiring mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days on return.Chelsea and Manchest...

Modi govt stands resolute to help West Bengal fight COVID-19 pandemic: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan writes to CM Mamata Banerjee. PTI PLB BJ SRY

Modi govt stands resolute to help West Bengal fight COVID-19 pandemic Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan writes to CM Mamata Banerjee. PTI PLB BJ SRY...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021