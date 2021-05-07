Uttarakhand's education dept announces summer vacation in higher education institutions from May 7-June 12

Uttarakhand's Department of Education on Friday announced summer vacation in all higher education institutes from May 7-June 12, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the state education department announced that all colleges and universities will remain closed from May 3 until further orders.

In wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government extended the 'Corona curfew' in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts till May 10. "Corona curfew' has been extended till May 10 in the districts of Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand," said state government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal.

Uttarakhand reported 9,642 fresh cases, 4,643 discharges and 137 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State health department today. On May 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat to enquire about the pandemic situation in the state and assured further help from the Centre.

In a tweet, Rawat had informed that PM Modi enquired about the steps taken by the state government to control the spread of the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)