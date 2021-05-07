Left Menu

Oxygen Expresses deliver more than 2960 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to different states

The Ministry of Railways on Friday informed that Oxygen Expresses have delivered more than 2960 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in 185 tankers to different states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:50 IST
Oxygen Expresses deliver more than 2960 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to different states
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Railways on Friday informed that Oxygen Expresses have delivered more than 2960 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in 185 tankers to different states. "Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering LMO to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 2960 MT of LMO in 185 tankers to various states across the country," read a press statement from the Ministry of Railways on Friday.

47 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far. It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states, the statement read. As per the statement, till Friday evening, 174 MT has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 729 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 249 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 305 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana and 1334 MT in Delhi.

Presently 18 tankers are on the run with more than 260 tonnes of LMO which are expected to arrive in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi. Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night, the statement further read.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Railways said that they are taking rapid action to swiftly move Isolation Coaches to places of demand (made by respective states) mobilising workforce and material for this task. The Railways has made available a fleet of more than 4400 Isolation Coaches with around 70,000 beds to serve as Isolation Units. In the latest update, with latest demands from the State of Assam, Railway has swiftly moved 21 isolation coaches to Guwahati and 20 Isolation Coaches to Badarpur near Silchar in Assam (N. F. Railway). Earlier in the week, Isolation Coaches were deployed at Sabarmati, Chandlodiya and Dimapur respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers protest against Dushyant Chautala

Farmers here on Friday protested against Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and demanded the withdrawal of the Centres new agricultural laws.As farmers protesting against the farm laws near two toll plazas on the Hisar-Chandiga...

Sports News Roundup: Clippers complete season sweep of Lakers; Tennis-Nadal defeated by Zverev in Madrid Open quarters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Japanese anti-Olympics campaign gains traction as pandemic simmersMore than 230,000 people have signed a Japanese petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled in the two days s...

New English travel curbs for Turkey jeopardize CL final

The ability for Turkey to stage the all-English Champions League final has been placed into jeopardy after England added the country to the list of destinations requiring mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days on return.Chelsea and Manchest...

Modi govt stands resolute to help West Bengal fight COVID-19 pandemic: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan writes to CM Mamata Banerjee. PTI PLB BJ SRY

Modi govt stands resolute to help West Bengal fight COVID-19 pandemic Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan writes to CM Mamata Banerjee. PTI PLB BJ SRY...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021