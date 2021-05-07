Oxygen Expresses deliver more than 2960 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to different states

The Ministry of Railways on Friday informed that Oxygen Expresses have delivered more than 2960 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in 185 tankers to different states. "Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering LMO to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 2960 MT of LMO in 185 tankers to various states across the country," read a press statement from the Ministry of Railways on Friday.

47 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far. It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states, the statement read. As per the statement, till Friday evening, 174 MT has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 729 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 249 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 305 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana and 1334 MT in Delhi.

Presently 18 tankers are on the run with more than 260 tonnes of LMO which are expected to arrive in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi. Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night, the statement further read.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Railways said that they are taking rapid action to swiftly move Isolation Coaches to places of demand (made by respective states) mobilising workforce and material for this task. The Railways has made available a fleet of more than 4400 Isolation Coaches with around 70,000 beds to serve as Isolation Units. In the latest update, with latest demands from the State of Assam, Railway has swiftly moved 21 isolation coaches to Guwahati and 20 Isolation Coaches to Badarpur near Silchar in Assam (N. F. Railway). Earlier in the week, Isolation Coaches were deployed at Sabarmati, Chandlodiya and Dimapur respectively. (ANI)

