Left Menu

COVID-19: Goa imposes 2-week curfew from May 9

In view of the rapid surge in COVID-19 infection, the Goa government on Friday imposed a two-week curfew in the state from May 9 till May 23.

ANI | Panjim (Goa) | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:56 IST
COVID-19: Goa imposes 2-week curfew from May 9
Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

In view of the rapid surge in COVID-19 infection, the Goa government on Friday imposed a two-week curfew in the state from May 9 till May 23. Announcing the curfew, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Friday said essential services will be allowed to function in the state.

"State-level curfew to be imposed in Goa from May 9 till May 23. Essential services including medical supplies will be allowed. Grocery shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 1 pm, while restaurant takeaway orders will be allowed from 7 am to 7 pm. A detailed order will be released tomorrow, "Dr Sawant said. He said that tourists entering Goa, RT-PCR negative test report or vaccination (both doses) certificate has been made mandatory.

"The positivity rate and death rate are increasing in the state. There is no shortage of oxygen and medicines in the state. A detailed order regarding the state-level curfew will be released by 4 pm tomorrow," he added. Goa reported 4,195 fresh COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths and 2,175 recoveries on Friday. There are 31,716 active cases in the state currently, while the total tally has soared to 1,12,462. (ANI)

Also Read: Do away with RT-PCR test for inter-state travel for healthy individuals to reduce load on labs: ICMR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Cumulative death toll of Ghaziabad, Noida exceeds 600

Ghaziabads COVID-19 death toll reached 309 with six new fatalities, while 12 more people died in Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing its toll to 296, official data showed on Friday.The two districts adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh now have...

ACT Grants, Swasth Alliance, Feeding India to donate 50k oxygen concentrators

Not-for-profit organisations ACT Grants, Swasth Alliance and Feeding India have come together to donate 50,000 oxygen concentrators to public health organisations and NGOs to meet the requirement of COVID-19 patients, MyGov said on Friday. ...

Crucial Scottish elections on 'knife edge' as pro-independence SNP win early seats

Scotlands main pro-independence party captured a swathe of seats on Friday in a crucial Scottish parliament election that could determine the future of the United Kingdom, although its leader cautioned the result remained on a knife edge.Th...

Farmers protest against Dushyant Chautala

Farmers here on Friday protested against Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and demanded the withdrawal of the Centres new agricultural laws.As farmers protesting against the farm laws near two toll plazas on the Hisar-Chandiga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021