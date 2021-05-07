COVID-19: Goa imposes 2-week curfew from May 9

In view of the rapid surge in COVID-19 infection, the Goa government on Friday imposed a two-week curfew in the state from May 9 till May 23. Announcing the curfew, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Friday said essential services will be allowed to function in the state.

"State-level curfew to be imposed in Goa from May 9 till May 23. Essential services including medical supplies will be allowed. Grocery shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 1 pm, while restaurant takeaway orders will be allowed from 7 am to 7 pm. A detailed order will be released tomorrow, "Dr Sawant said. He said that tourists entering Goa, RT-PCR negative test report or vaccination (both doses) certificate has been made mandatory.

"The positivity rate and death rate are increasing in the state. There is no shortage of oxygen and medicines in the state. A detailed order regarding the state-level curfew will be released by 4 pm tomorrow," he added. Goa reported 4,195 fresh COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths and 2,175 recoveries on Friday. There are 31,716 active cases in the state currently, while the total tally has soared to 1,12,462. (ANI)

Also Read: Do away with RT-PCR test for inter-state travel for healthy individuals to reduce load on labs: ICMR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)