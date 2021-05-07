Left Menu

150-bed Covid Care Centre established at Khurda District by Indian Navy

The 150-bed isolation centre with an additional 15-bed oxygen facility at INHS Nivarini, the naval hospital, is all geared up for treating mild symptomatic Covid positive Patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 22:14 IST
The District Collector during his address appreciated the Indian Navy for playing a crucial role of support in the battle against COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@COVIDNewsByMIB)

Covid Care Centre established to treat COVID positive patients of Khurda District by Indian Navy at its ab-initio Training Establishment, INS Chilka, under the aegis of Naval Officer-in-Charge (Odisha) was inaugurated by Mr SK Mohanty, District Collector, Khurda District on 07 May 21.

The District Collector during his address appreciated the Indian Navy for playing a crucial role of support in the battle against COVID-19. He also apprised that this facility for Khurda district will not only enable better treatment to the infected people, but the support from the Indian Navy will also boost up their confidence. This is a sterling example of Civil-Military cooperation towards a common aim, to provide succour to COVID positive patients.

(With Inputs from PIB)

